FELONY ARRESTS
Wade Linelle Givhan, 33, of Detroit, Mich., was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Oct. 6 in the 2600 block of Highway 99W in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury to spouse/cohabitant.
Christopher Lanc Slaugenhaupt, 49, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Oct. 4 at Stony Gorge and booked into the Glenn County Jail on a no bail felony warrant for suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge.
Holden Gregory Pierce, 21, of Corning was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Oct. 3 at the Butte County Jail and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $130,000 bail and felony arrest warrants for suspicion of unlawful sexual intercourse with minor more than 3 years younger, sexual penetration with foreign object, and oral copulation.
Luciano Espinoza Guerrero, 51, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Oct. 2 on County Road 12 in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.
Dale Edward Taylor, 58, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer Oct. 2 on A Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
DUI ARRESTS
Marco Antonio Lomeli, 20, of Artois was arrested by a CHP officer Oct. 5 on County Road 48 and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $8,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, driving under the influence of alcohol and driving without a license.