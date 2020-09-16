FELONY ARRESTS
Jacob Edgar Alfred Allen, 26, of Sacramento was arrested by a CHP officer Sept. 13 on County Road D and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $55,000 bail and suspicion of vehicle theft, receiving known stolen property, evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety and other charges.
Daves Fernandez, 28, of Corning was arrested by an Orland police officer Sept. 13 on Cortina Drive in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of burglary, violation of post release community supervision and other charges.