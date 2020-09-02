FELONY ARRESTS
Ricardo Gonzalez, 22, of Olivehurst was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 31 on Lassen Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on a warrant for suspicion of carry concealed weapon.
Roberto Chavez Medina, 36, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 29 on Green Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $12,000 bail and suspicion of grand theft, contempt of court and other charges.
Angel Michele Bush, 31, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 29 on Murdock Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $20,000 bail and suspicion of bring drugs into prison or jail and other charges.
Joshua Allen Conrad, 35, of Oroville was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 26 on Highway 162 in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $60,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs causing bodily injury and hit and run resulting in death or injury.
William Dwayne Hayes, 58, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 26 on Interstate 5 and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of failure of transient to register as sex offender.
Jon Franklin Loughmiller, 28, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 26 on Sycamore Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Jaydian Mounivong, 20, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 26 on Humboldt Avenue in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on suspicion of failure to obey order of juvenile court and other charges.
Donald William McLain, 38, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 24 on Highway 162 in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $60,000 bail and arrest warrants for suspicion of failure to obey order of the court, contempt of court, vandalism, and failure to pay restitution fine.
Dylon Joseph Wagoner, 26, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 24 at the Glenn County Jail and booked on $60,000 bail and warrants for suspicion of disobey order the court, violation of probation, and other charges.
DUI ARRESTS
Deanna Lynn Lewis, 57, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer Aug. 31 on Newville Road in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $5,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and contempt of court order.