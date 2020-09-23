FELONY ARRESTS
Michael James Phillips, 31, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 19 at Jensen Park in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
David Allen Hance, 42, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 18 on County Road 23 in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of burglary, battery and assault likely to produce great bodily injury.
Jacob Edgar Alfred Allen, 26, of Sacramento was arrested by a CHP officer Sept. 17 on Highway 99W near Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $55,000 bail and suspicion of vehicle theft, receiving known stolen property, evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety and other charges.
Ruben Luna Perez, 26, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 16 on Elmer Street in Chico and booked into the Glenn County Jail on suspicion of violation of probation and other charges.
Timothy David Warren, 48, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 16 on County Road 24 in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on suspicion of failure to appear in court on felony charge.
Cody Daniel Goeson, 31, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer Sept. 15 on Fifth Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $60,000 bail and suspicion of send harmful matter to minor, send obscene matter depicting minor, and possess matter depicting minor under 12 in sexual conduct.
Songkham Sirivongsa, 40, of Willows was arrested by a Butte County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 15 on Plumas Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $20,000 bail and suspicion of felon in possession of firearm, prohibited person in possession of ammunition and other charges.
DUI ARRESTS
Gerardo Perez Sanchez, 18, of Willows was arrested by a CHP officer Sept. 19 on County Road O in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Austin Ray Maynard, 24, of Colusa was arrested by a CHP officer Sept. 20 on Highway 45 in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, driving under the influence of alcohol and driving on a suspended license.
Roxanna Raquel Miller, 36, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer Sept. 20 on Fourth Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Timothy Francis Crew, 76, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 17 on Sycamore Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $5,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Laird Todd Eickmeyer, 55, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 15 on Tehama Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Simon Perez, 32, of Corning, was arrested by a CHP officer Sept. 15 on Highway 99W in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, driving under the influence of alcohol, and driving on a license suspended for DUI.