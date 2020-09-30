FELONY
Daniel Ryann Ramey, 38, of Corning was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff's deputy Sept. 26 at the Tehama County Jail and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $20,000 bail and suspicion of disobey order or the court.
Ana Norma Mims, 29, of Olivehurst was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff's deputy Sept. 24 on Lassen Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on a warrant for suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge.
Stephen Kraig Green, 49, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff's deputy Sept. 23 on County Road 53 in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $20,000 bail and suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge.
Jaydian Mounivong, 20, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer Sept. 22 on West Oak Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on suspicion of failure to obey order of juvenile court.
Martha Cedillo Chavera, 51, of Hamilton City was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff's deputy Sept. 22 on Newville Road in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $35,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation and other charges.
Felipe Joaquin Cortes, 42, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff's deputy Sept. 21 and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of possession of controlled substance and other charges.