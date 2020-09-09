FELONY ARRESTS
Daves Fernandez, 28, of Corning was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer Aug. 4 at the Glenn County Jail on $20,000 bail on suspicion of violation of probation and violation of post release community supervision.
Dennison Lee Foster, 32, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 4 on Sycamore Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of force or attack with a deadly weapon with great bodily injury likely.
Laj Lim Vang, 39, of Chico was remanded by the Willows Superior Court Aug. 4 and booked into the Glenn County Jail on suspicion of prohibited person own/possession of ammunition and two special allegations.
Scott Lee Bayles, 37, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer Aug. 2 on South Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $56,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and other charges.
Sean Joseph Idzinski, 27, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer Aug. 2 at Circle K in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $22,000 bail and suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge and other charges.
Gabriel Lopez Baeza, 41, of Willows was remanded by the Willows Superior Court Aug. 2 and booked into the Glenn County Jail on suspicion of two counts violation of probation.
Dennis Paul Womack III, 27, of Vina was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 2 on County Road 35 in Willows and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $80,000 bail and suspicion of three counts failure to appear on felony charge and two counts disobey order of the court.
Derek James Gullotto, 37, of Corning was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 2 on County Road 39 in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on a no bail warrant for grand theft of access card and grand theft.
DUI ARRESTS
Daves Fernandez, 28, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 3 on Highway 99W in Artois and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Javan Rodriguez, 26, of Arbuckle was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 3 on Highway 99W near Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.