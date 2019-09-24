FELONY ARRESTS
Laura Guttierrez Alcaraz, 42, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 22 on Highway 162 and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $20,000 bail and suspicion of two counts cruelty to animals.
Jorge Hernandez Martinez, 51, of Willows was arrested at the Glenn County Jail Sept. 20 and booked on $25,000 bail and two counts suspicion of burglary.
Emilio Emmanuel Sanchez, 32, of Orland was arrested at the Tehama County Jail Sept. 20 and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge and second degree burglary.
Abraham Becerra Delgadillo, 28, of Lodi was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 20 on County Road 7 in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $14,000 bail and suspicion of forge/alter vehicle registration.
Ivan Allen Downs, 24, of Red Bluff was arrested at the Glenn County Jail Sept. 20 and booked without bail on suspicion of purchase or receive stolen property.
Brittany Lee Douglas, 23, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 19 on Second Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $14,000 bail and suspicion of manufacture/possession of undetectable knife and other charges.
Stephan Ross Shanks, 28, of Artois was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 19 on Second Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $40,000 bail and suspicion of false imprisonment with violence and violation of protective order.
Adalberto Angel Angel, 22, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 18 on Humboldt Avenue in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $131,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant, robbery, and misdemeanor child cruelty and violation court order to prevent domestic violence.
Adrain Aumont Lee, 29, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer Sept. 18 on Newport in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation.
Ariel Pantoja, 21, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer Sept. 18 on Newport Avenue in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $24,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation and other charges.
David Leonard Surak, 59, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriffs’ deputy Sept. 17 on Papst Avenue in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $14,000 bail and suspicion of alter vehicle registration and other charges.
Eric Wayne McDonald, 47, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 16 on County Road 7 in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $20,000 bail and suspicion of transportation of a controlled substance.
Phillip Monroe Pedro III, of Orland was arrested at the Glenn County Jail Sept. 16 and booked without bail on suspicion of theft of personal identification.
DUI ARRESTS
Heather Marie Perez, 35, of Glenn was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 21 on Elm Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $6,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Christine Denise Reynolds, 53, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer Sept. 21 on A Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $6,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Lucas Gonzalez Morales, 33, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer Sept. 20 on Walker Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $6,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.