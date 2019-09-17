FELONY ARRESTS
Samantha Marilyn Crownover, 30, of Cere was arrested at the Glenn County Jail Sept. 15 and booked on $40,000 bail and three arrest warrants for suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge.
Levi Joshua Byerly, 25, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer Sept. 14 on Yolo Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $67,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation, bring drugs/alcohol into jail, possession of controlled substance for sale and other charges.
Francisco Carrillo Villarreal, 35, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 14 on County Road 23 in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail and suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Marco Antonio Padilla, 25, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn Interagency Narcotics Task Force officer Sept. 12 on County Road 99W in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $12,000 bail and suspicion of possession of stolen property and other charges.
Samantha Rae Raulin, 27, of Orland was arrested by a federal agent Sept. 12 on the 4000 block of Highway 99W in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $1 million bail and federal arrest warrants.
Antonio Sanchez, 44, of Hamilton City was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 12 on Broadway Avenue in Hamilton City and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $37,000 bail and suspicion of obstruct/resist executive officer and other charges.
Alvaro Carlos Sanchez, 31, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer Sept. 12 on the 3900 block of County Road O in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $75,000 bail and suspicion of rent to store a controlled substance and other charges.
Ivan Allen Downs, 24, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 11 on Oak Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $102,000 bail and suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter, failure to pay restitution fine and other charges.
Sherry Lynn Geary, 26, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer Sept. 11 on Plumas Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of failure to obey lawful order of the court.
Miguel John Moro, 38, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 10 on Lassen Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $120,000 bail and arrest warrants for suspicion of possession of controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm, transportation of a controlled substance for sale, felon in possession of a firearm, failure to pay restitution fine, violation of parole and special allegation of possession of a controlled substance.
Ryan Michael Sumahit, 24, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 10 on Lassen Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $20,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation, manufacture, import, sale, supply or possession of metal knuckles, failure to pay restitution fine and other charges.
Michael McDonald Blalock, 29, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer Sept. 9 on Oak Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of take vehicle with owners consent.
DUI ARRESTS
Erik John Nielson, 51, of Chico was arrested by a CHP officer Sept. 15 on Newville Road in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $6,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Jose Gaspar Ramirez, 46, of Orland was arrested by a CHP officer Sept. 11 at the Chevron station in Hamilton City and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $8,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.