FELONY ARRESTS
Christopher Jason Hood, 44, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer Sept. 1 on South Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of battery with serious injury.
Stewart Joshua Blanton, 38, of Linden was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 31 on South Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $225,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant, willful cruelty to child and threaten crime with intent to terrorize.
Michael Jeffery Puleo, 33, of Willows was arrested by an Orland police officer Aug. 30 on Ninth Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Dale Edward Taylor, 58, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer Aug. 30 at the probation office and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Mark Allen Baumgartner, 67, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer Aug. 29 on Fourth Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $20,000 bail and an arrest warrant for suspicion of failure to obey a lawful order of the court.
Nathan Jacob Paul McGill, 21, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 29 on Butte Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation.
Phillip Monroe Pedro III, 41, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 28 in the alley of Fourth Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of possession of a deadly weapon.
Nathaniel Lee Dominguez Feathers, 27, of Chico was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 27 on North Villa in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole and other charges.
Christian David Sullender, 30, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 27 on Malton Switch Road in Orland and booked into Glenn County Jail on $22,000 bail and suspicion of crime against elder or dependent adult and other charges.
Raymond Paul Lafrance, 35, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer Aug. 26 on Oak Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $7,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation.
DUI ARRESTS
Stephen Grant Estes, 35, of Orinda was arrested by a CHP officer Sept. 1 on Interstate 5 near Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $6,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Leon Michael Rendon, 51, of Cottonwood was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 29 on Highway 45 and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $6,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.