FELONY ARRESTS
Dylon Joseph Wagoner, 25, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer Sept. 8 on Tehama Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion violation of parole, failure to appear on felony charge, and other charges.
Jonathan Steve Molina, 28, of Los Angeles was arrested by a CHP officer Sept. 7 on Interstate 5 near Delevan and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $46,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant, damage telephone pole, and other charges.
Ryan Michael Sumahit, 24, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer Sept. 6 on Plumas Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation and misdemeanor charges.
William Grant Crossley, 52, of Orland was arrested by a CHP officer Sept. 5 at the Pilot gas station in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $14,000 bail and suspicion of felon in possession of a firearm and misdemeanor charges.
Miguel John Moro, 38, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer Sept. 5 on Bonnie Lane in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Matthew James Flemming, 56, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer Sept. 4 on Fifth Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of attempted first degree burglary and violation of probation.
Jacob Clyde Hamilton, 38, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 3 on Wood Street in Willows and booked into Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Ian William Hunter, 28, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy at the Deuel Vocational Institution on Sept. 3 and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of possess drugs/alcohol at prison, two special allegations and a parole hold.
Nicholas Andrew Sharpless, 32, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer Sept. 3 on South Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $58,000 bail and suspicion of child endangerment, driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, driving under the influence of alcohol, and contempt of court.
DUI ARRESTS
Richardo Ruvalcaba, 21, of Williams was arrested by a CHP officer Sept. 8 on Interstate 5 in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $3,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Rogelio Gonzalez Sanchez, 24, of Willows was arrested by an Orland police officer Sept. 8 on Walker Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Franz Longsworth, 40, of Gerber was arrested by an Orland police officer Sept. 6 at the Newville Road ramp to Interstate 5 and booked into Glenn County Jail on $6,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.