FELONY ARRESTS
Kevin Dwayne Johnson, 31, of Stockton was arrested by a Glenn County sheriffs deputy Oct. 20 on Culver Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of failure to register as sex offender.
Travis Paul Nance, 51, of Chico was arrested by an Orland police officer Oct. 19 and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $20,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation and violation of post release community supervision.
Ramon Barrera, 27, of Arbuckle was remanded by the Glenn County Superior Court Oct. 18 and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence.
Kayla Lynn Jackson, 28, of Oroville was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Oct. 18 on Humboldt Avenue in Willows and booked into Glenn County Jail on $19,000 bail and suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge and failure to appear on written citation.
Bryant Allen Sharpe, 24, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer Oct. 18 on Shasta in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of two counts failure to obey a lawful order of the court.
Jesus Salgado Barragan, 47, of Corning was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Oct. 17 on County Road 19 in Hamilton City and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $60,000 bail and suspicion of cultivation of marijuana and rent storage for distribution of a controlled substance.
Zachary Brown Boster, 24, a transient was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Oct. 17 on County Road 8 in Orland a booked into the Glenn County Jail on $20,000 bail and suspicion of failure to obey a lawful order of the court.
Calvin Wayne Douglas, 57, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer Oct. 17 on Newville Road in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of possession of drugs/alcohol in jail.
Adrian Aumont Lee, 29, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer Oct. 16 in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of violation of parole and possession of a controlled substance.
DUI ARRESTS
Edgar Raimundo Tambriz, 25, 26, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer Oct. 20 on Walker Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $8,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, driving under the influence of alcohol and driving without a license.
Henry Manuelfelipe, 38, of Bakersfiled was arrested by an Orland police officer Oct. 19 and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $6,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Alfonso Garcia, 23, of Orland was arrested by a CHP officer Oct. 17 on County Road H and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $6,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.