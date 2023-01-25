A motorcyclist was killed after reportedly failing to stop at an intersection while traveling at a high rate of speed through Orland, according to officials.
According to a release issued by the Orland Police Department, officers observed a motorcycle traveling eastbound on Walker Street attempting to perform a “wheelie” while traveling toward Sixth Street in Orland at approximately 7:43 p.m. on Jan. 12. After attempting the trick, the motorcyclist allegedly continued down Walker Street at a high rate of speed. An observing officer turned on their lights and sirens in an attempt to catch up with the rider, according to the release.
“The motorcyclist failed to yield and continued eastbound on Walker Street at a high rate of speed while passing other vehicles that were also traveling eastbound on Walker Street,” the department claimed.
Due to the high rate of speeds involved and risk to the public, the officer stopped trying to catch up with the motorcycle and turned off their lights and sirens after the motorcyclist failed to stop, officials said.
The motorcycle then continued eastbound on Walker Street at a high rate of speed, according to the department, and allegedly failed to yield at a red light at the intersection of Walker Street and Papst Avenue.
The motorcyclist, later identified as Gustabo Angel Ramirez, 20, of Chico, collided with a red 2019 Subaru Crosstrek that had entered the intersection before being ejected from his vehicle, police said.
The collision then reportedly caused the Subaru to collide with a 2013 white Toyota Corolla that was stopped in the westbound direction of the intersection.
According to the department, the officers that responded to the scene began life-saving measures on Ramirez, with assistance from Westside Ambulance and the Orland Fire Department, but he was pronounced dead at the scene soon after.
The driver of the Subaru – identified only as a 24-year-old female – was evaluated and released on scene. The driver of the Toyota – identified only as a 20-year-old female – was transported by ambulance to an area hospital.
After the collision, the intersection was closed and controlled while an investigation was conducted with assistance from the California Highway Patrol and the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office, according to the release. The roadway reopened at approximately 10 p.m that evening.
Orland Police Department officials said the incident is still under investigation and the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a coroner’s investigation on Ramirez.