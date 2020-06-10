Colusa County Public Health reported a possible COVID-19 exposure at Colusa Casino Resort, according to a public health notice.
Anyone who visited the casino, located at 3770 State Highway 45, on June 1 between 2 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. may have been exposed to the coronavirus.
People who visited the casino during this time are encouraged to self-monitor for the symptoms of COVID-19 which include fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, loss of smell or taste, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle aches or sore throat.
If one develops symptoms, it’s asked that one contacts their primary medical provider for further directions.
As of Monday afternoon, Glenn County had a reported 19 cases of COVID-19 with two in self isolated and 17 recovered, according to Glenn County Public Health.
A total of 617 lab tests have been administered – 598 were negative.
One new case was confirmed on Monday – the individual is under 18 years old, symptomatic and resides in the north part of the county. The case is being investigated.
For more information, contact Glenn County Public Health at 934-6588, visit www.countyofglenn.net/COVID19 or visit the Glenn County Health and Human Services Agency – HHSA Facebook page.