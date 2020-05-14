Glenn County has two additional cases of COVID-19. There is a total of nine cases – five people are recovered, one is hospitalized and three are isolated at home, according to a press release.
The four current cases have been traced and are linked by direct contact.
The Tienda Rodriguez store in Orland was potential a source of exposure for COVID-19, according to the release.
The store is located at 715 Fourth St., Orland. The exposure would have occurred between May 1 and May 12.
Any person who visited the store between those dates should do the following:
– Contact Glenn County Public Health at 934-6588.
– Monitor signs and symptoms of the illness. Symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, loss of smell or taste, muscle pain and sore throat.
– Limit contact with people who are at high risk for COVID-19, such as the elderly or people with chronic conditions.
– Continue to practice physical distancing of at least six fee when in public.
– Wear a face covering when in public.
– Maintain good hygiene practices, such as washing hands, use hand sanitizer, cleaning frequently touched surfaces and covering coughs and sneezes.
– If one becomes ill, isolate at home, contact one's healthcare provider, go to the hospital if immediate medical assistance is needed.
– Contact a provider to be tested for COVID-19.
Optum Serv state testing sites are located at Red Bluff Community Center, 1500 S Jackson St., Red Bluff, and Silver Dollar Fairgrounds in Chico. To make an appointment, call 1-888-634-1123.
Other testing sites include Ampla Health in Orland (865-5544) and Hamilton City (826-3694); First Care Medical Associates in Orland (865-4400); Glenn Medical Center in Willows (934-1832); Northern Valley Indian Health in Willows (934-4641).
For more information, contact Glenn County Public Health at 934-6588, visit www.countyofglenn.net/COVID19 or visit the Glenn County Health and Human Services Agency – HHSA Facebook page.