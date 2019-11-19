Pacific Gas and Electric Co. announced Monday that there may be a power shutoff due to forecast high-fire risk conditions starting today and 171 customers in Glenn County could be affected.
According to a press release from PG&E, the potential shutoff could affect about 181,000 customers in portions of 16 counties in California.
The worsening dry conditions and expected high wind gusts pose an increased risk for damage and sparks on the electric system that have the potential to ignite fires.
The high-fire risk conditions are expected to begin early this morning and continue through Thursday.
Once the high winds subside, expected to be Thursday mid-morning as of Tuesday afternoon, PGE crews will inspect the de-energized power lines to ensure they were not damaged during the wind event and then restore power.
According to the Glenn County Office of Emergency Services, areas in western Glenn County, including portions of Elk Creek (excluding some portions of the town center such as the school and fire station), Stonyford, the Black Butte Lake region and some residents west of County Road D may be affected.
De-energization for Glenn County is slated for 8 a.m. today. Patrols and restoration are expected to begin Thursday morning.
There will be charging stations open at the Glenn County Health and Human Services Agency Public Health office, 240 N Villa Ave., Willows, and Glenn County HHSA Glenn Grows, 125 E Walker St., Orland, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
For more updates on the potential power shutoff, visit www.pge.com/pspsupdates.