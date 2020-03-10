In their only game last week, the Hamilton City Braves baseball team fell on the road in Colusa by a score of 17-2.
Junior Everett Moore delivered a two-run single in the fourth inning to plate the Braves only runs of the game.
Ivan Funderburk and Tyler Nelson both finished 1-for-2, collecting the only other hits in the game for Hamilton City.
The Braves (1-1) are scheduled to host two games on Thursday with the first starting at 10 a.m. against Corning and a second with Foothill at 12:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Last week was a tough one for the Braves’ softball team as they faltered twice, succumbing to Colusa 18-4 before suffering a 26-11 loss to Pierce in a wild game.
No statistics were provided by Hamilton City (0-3) who played a double header at home against Portola on Monday in its only games this week.