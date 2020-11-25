The Orland Art Center Gallery will host an artists' reception to kick off its December/January show and sale, “Presents from Paradise,” according to an event announcement.
The damage of Northern California's Camp Fire affected the many artists in the Paradise, Magalia and Concow area, according to the announcement. Some lost homes and their artwork, and those whose homes were spared were surrounded by devastation.
Artists Lynn Miller, Kathleen Presentati and Barbara Anne Ramsey were three of those artists who were directly affected.
“Now, (two years) after that tragic and traumatic experience, this show offers ample proof of their talent and admirable resilience, and the profound ability of art to help heal the human spirit,” it was stated in the announcement.
Another addition of this show will be silversmith Tom Mercer's original jewelry designs.
The artists' reception will take place on Dec. 4 from 3-7 p.m. at the Orland Art Center, 732 Fourth St., Orland.
Music will be performed on the baby grand piano by the young musician Michael Reyna.
The show and sale will run from Dec. 4 through Jan. 23 and gallery hours will be Tuesdays through Saturdays from 1-6 p.m. during the show's duration.
For more information, visit www.orlandartcenter.com.