Glenn County will host the second annual Programs 101 for Farmers and Ranchers in January.
The event will feature an opportunity for people to learn about local, state and federal funding opportunities to implement new management practices on their farm or ranch.
According to an announcement, the Resource Conservation District is bringing together Glenn County’s Department of Agriculture, Air Pollution Control District, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, USDA Farm Service Agency and the UC Cooperative Extension-Glenn County to help people learn about cost-share funding opportunities and loan options.
Programs are set to include:
- Carl Moyer and FARMER Programs.
- CDFA Healthy Soils Program.
- CDFA Alternative Manure Management Program.
- Farm Bill Programs – EQIP, CSP, NAP, TAP, and more.
- And more.
The partners will break the programs down and attendees can see what’s available – attendees can also talk one-on-one with their technical advisors to create a plan.
The event will take place on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at the Glenn Success Square, Conference Center, 131 E Walker St., Orland – it will begin at 8 a.m. with coffee and breakfast with 10-minute presentations by each partner from 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. and an open house/one-on-ones from 9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Space is limited. To RSVP, contact Kandi Manhart of Glenn County RCD at kandi@glenncountyrcd.org or 934-4601 ext. 5.