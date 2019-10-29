The California Highway Patrol continues to investigate an incident that happened outside of Hamilton City in the morning of Oct. 23 in which a projectile believed to be a fired from a pellet or BB gun damaged the window of a Pacific Gas and Electric Co. truck.
According to Officer Joe Ortiz, of the Chico-area California Highway Patrol, a solo driver in a marked PGE truck was traveling east on State Route 32 at about 5:45 a.m. approximately one mile west of Hamilton City when they observed a female pedestrian walking along the right shoulder of the road.
As the vehicle was passing the pedestrian, the right front window of the vehicle was struck by what the driver believed to be a rock.
“Due to the rural location, the driver felt it was unsafe to pull over and continued on to Chico before getting out to inspect the damage,” said Ortiz.
Once in Chico, the driver stopped in a coffee shop parking lot and got out to inspect the damage.
“The driver observed what they believed to be a pellet or BB gun strike and called the Chico-area dispatch center,” said Ortiz.
According to Ortiz, responding officers confirmed that the damage appeared to have been caused by a shot from a pellet or BB gun but the strike did not penetrate the window.
Ortiz said a “be on the lookout” was issued for the female pedestrian that was last seen on State Route 32 just outside of Hamilton City in the morning of Oct. 23.
“Additional officers were dispatched to the scene but they were unable to locate the female,” said Ortiz.
According to Ortiz, as of Thursday morning, officers have not determined if the incident was a directed attack or an isolated incident and the investigation remains ongoing.
PGE spokesperson Paul Moreno said on the evening of Oct. 23 that the employee is safe and was not injured in the incident.
Chico-area CHP are asking anyone with additional information about this incident to call their dispatch center at 538-2700.