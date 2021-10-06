Tri-County Community Action Partnership, in collaboration with Glenn County Public Health and the Glenn County Community Action Department, is facilitating a survey to find out what county residents think of the COVID-19 vaccination.
“Every single one of your opinions is valuable and will help guide our efforts to assist the community to be safe and healthy,” health officials said in a statement.
Lauren Wong, wellness program coordinator for Tri Counties Community Action Partnership, said the facilitating departments were awarded a government grant to conduct outreach on the COVID-19 vaccine in Glenn County with the purpose of increasing vaccination rates.
“We are hoping to understand the reasons for COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy,” said Wong.
The survey will be active through Friday and can be accessed by visiting http://ow.ly/K1Md50GiiGr.
Those that take the survey will have the opportunity to be entered into a raffle to win one of three $30 gas cards.
“We will put them into a pool and pick a name,” said Wong. “Winners will be notified by Oct. 31.”
According to Wong, the results of the survey will be posted on the websites of all three facilitating departments as well as on social media.
“With the information that is gathered from this survey we hope to be able to provide education and resources that will address concerns that Glenn County residents have about the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Wong. “ … We are all in this together.”
For more information, call 433-4420 or email info@tricountiescap.org.