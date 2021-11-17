A meeting will be held on Thursday to inform Orland area residents about how to get connected to the local municipal water system.
According to a release issued by the North Valley Community Foundation, the City of Orland was recently awarded a grant of nearly $8 million from the Department of Water Resources to provide emergency water help to county residents. Glenn County has partnered with North Valley Community Foundation on a grant program to provide temporary solutions, including bottled water delivery and nonpotable water in tanks.
“A meeting last month in Orland encouraged Glenn County residents to report dry wells and informed them about plans to allow residents in the unincorporated Orland area to connect for free to the city’s water system through the help of a California Department of Water Resources grant,” read the release. “Thursday’s meeting will provide information on how, when and where to apply to connect.”
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the Glenn Success Square Conference Center, 131 E.
Walker St. in Orland. Those who cannot attend in person can participate via Zoom by visiting
Residents south of Orland between Interstate 5 and the Tehama Colusa Canal, the area with the highest concentration of reported dry wells and at-risk wells, will be the first area served, according to the release.
“There have been 271 reports of water supply problems, including 181 dry wells. Other problems reported include reduced water pressure, intermittent water availability and wells pumping sand or muddy water,” read the release.
Glenn County residents can report problems with their water supply by visiting tinyurl.com/GlennDryWell.