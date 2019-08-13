The 33rd Willows Car and Bike Show is set for this weekend at Jensen Park.
Each year, the show raises money for a scholarship fund for Glenn County high school students.
The show will begin on Friday, Aug. 16, from 5:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. and activities will include a show and shine, music, parade, vendors and awards.
No registration is required for Friday’s events.
On Saturday, Aug. 17, registration for the car show will be from 7 a.m.-10 a.m. – the show will begin at 10 a.m. There will be the three-dot drop at 2:30 p.m. and awards will be presented at 3 p.m. There will also be kids’ activities, music and vendors.
Both days are free to spectators and all events will be at Jensen Park in Willows.
Preregistration for Saturday’s car show is $25 and the deadline is Thursday, Aug. 15.
However, people can register for the show on Friday or Saturday morning for $30. The registration form can be found at www.willowscarandbikeshow.org/forms.html.
For more information, email willowscarandbikeshow@gmail.com, visit www.willowscarandbikeshow.org or the Willows Car and Bike Show Facebook page.