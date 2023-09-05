Since 1987, the Glenn County Resource Conservation District (RCD) has offered an Annual Speak–Off Contest for high school students, and they are at it again.
Created by the California Association of Resource Conservation Districts (CARCD), this contest is open to all Glenn County students in grades ninth through twelfth.
This year’s speech topic is, “California climate is changing, and groundwater recharge will be important to ensure water for future generations. Are there other natural resource benefits to groundwater recharge projects and how can RCDs help? What local or regional examples can you point to and how have these examples helped your community?”
The contest will give interested high school students the opportunity share their talents by preparing a 3–5 minute speech on the topic and present their speech to an audience on Monday, Sept. 18,
Speakers will first compete at the local level, with the top speaker advancing to the regional contest. The top regional speaker then advances to the state contest. In addition to the possibility of advancing, Glenn County RCD offers a first-place prize of $125, second-place prize of $100, and third place wins $75.
Glenn County students must return a Speak-Off Contest Application to the Glenn County RCD office by Sept. 14.
Local competition will be held at 1 p.m., Sept. 18, at the Glenn County Farm Bureau office, 831 Fifth St., Orland, CA 95963.
RCD officials said they encourage all high school students to participate in the RCD Connects with Kids challenge.
For further information, questions or to receive a Speak-Off Contest Application, visit www.glenncountyrcd.org or call (530) 934-4601 x5. Contestants may also email Kellie Wilson-Burt at kellie@glenncountyrcd.org.