Glenn County was one of the many counties affected by a large public safety power shutoff by the Pacific Gas & Electric Company last week.
Approximately 1,600 customers in the county were affected and nearly 800,000 customers in California were impacted by the shutoff that began on Oct. 9 at midnight.
Crews began inspecting lines last Thursday and began repairing damage and restoring power.
According to an update from Saturday, all customers affected had their power restored.
Amy Travis, deputy director of Glenn County Office of Emergency Services, said everything went “as good as can be expected, any power outage is going to be difficult.”
Travis said the cities of Orland and Willows weren’t impacted and so the hospital, jail and other county services in those cities kept power.
It was primarily areas in the foothills that were affected by the shutoff.
She said the biggest hurdle during the week was when Artois lost water temporarily.
“They have a backup system on the water system but it failed to start up correctly,” Travis said. “We sent mutual aid from Willows and Orland mechanics and they were able to get it to start again.”
She said they were also able to work with PG&E to get power restored to that area – County Road D east to Artois – as it was in a tier 1, low-risk for fire area.
She said the PG&E representative they worked with “was excellent” and they were able to work with them to get power restored to assist with the water outage.
“We’ve built a good relationship with our PG&E reps,” Travis said.
She said she thought public information went pretty well – they worked started a group email distribution to communicate with partners – such as schools, law enforcement and more.
An issue they faced, Travis said, was the maps made available to the public by PG&E showing the what areas could be affected by the shutoff.
“It was showing Willows was going to be affected, but we were trying to fight that with the public and partners,” Travis said.
She said, however, they did prepare in case Willows was affected but they had been told the city would keep power.
PG&E’s Public Safety Power Shutoff program is designed to reduce the threat of wildfire that could be sparked by lines brought down by winds.
According to a graphic published on the PG&E Twitter page, 48 instances of damage or hazard incidents were reported in the public safety power shutoff areas as of Saturday – including nine in the Sierra Foothills and at least one in Glenn County.
Travis said, with the possibility of more shutoffs taking place in the future, she recommends that people have plenty of food and water on hand – such as food that may not need to be cooked.
She said she also recommends people have bottled water or – once PG&E gives notice of a power shutoff – to fill up bathtubs with water to be scooped up to flush the toilet.
Another recommendation, is to keep some cash on hand as, while the town may have power, some communication modes may not be available, such as ATMs not working.
She also said to make sure people are checking on their neighbors.
“We want to make sure the community is working together,” Travis said.