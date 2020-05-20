Motorists should be prepared for daytime travel delays through June on State Highway 162 west of Willows due to major pavement work, according to a press release from Caltrans.
Crews began repaving an 11-mile stretch of Highway 162 from Airport Road to the Gopher Creek area of rural west Glenn County.
Motorists can expect reversing one-way traffic control along two-mile segments of roadway and 15- to 20-minute travel delays until work is complete.
Construction activity will occur from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays. Crews expect to finish the roadwork by the end of June.
Knife River Construction of Chico is the contractor of the $4.3 million pavement project.
The department will issue construction updates on Twitter at @CaltransDist3 and on Facebook at Caltrans District 3.