Recent scientific work by the California Bountiful Foundation, the non-profit science and research arm of the California Farm Bureau, (CFB) has found that California farmers and ranchers use only 15 percent of the total water the state receives, according to Bureau leaders.
CFB researchers said these findings, now available on the California Bountiful Foundation website under Research and Studies, offers a data-based analysis of water use of California agriculture, the largest food producing sector in the U.S.
According to the CFB, this latest data contradicts stereotypes often repeated on the share of water used for agriculture. For instance, a publication issued by www.ca.gov, dated May 2019 states, “Statewide, average water use is roughly 50% environmental, 40% agricultural, and 10% urban, although the percentage of water use by sector varies dramatically across regions and between wet and dry years.”
Dr. Amrith Gunasekara, director of science and research for the California Farm Bureau, said a policy brief and peer-reviewed scientific publications will follow to memorialize the California Bountiful Foundation’s water use research.
“We set out to understand how agriculture water is allocated, portrayed, and presented,” Gunasekara said. “What we found out is that commonly expressed beliefs over water use by farmers and ranchers are simply not supported by actual data on how much water California receives.”
The California Bountiful Foundation, in collaboration with the Governmental Affairs Division of the California Farm Bureau, has started to release policy briefs to educate policy makers and stakeholder groups.
“For an agricultural sector that leads the nation in food production and provides a diverse, nutritious, affordable and safe food supply, this data shows that California agriculture is highly efficient,” said California Farm Bureau President Jamie Johansson. “We are working hard to educate our policy makers to bring understanding to California’s critical agricultural food production.”
