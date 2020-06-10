A man was arrested after allegedly shooting into a residential neighborhood from inside of a residence, according to a press release.
Glenn County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Sierra Avenue in Hamilton City around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday to investigate a report of a man shooting into a residential neighborhood from inside of a residence.
The man was also alleged to be threatening people in the area with the firearm.
Deputies responded to the residence and located Victor Delgadillo, 36. Deputies detained him and after speaking with several neighbors, one of whom confirmed the allegations, a long rifle and expended .22LR casings were found inside the residence.
Deputies also located what is believed to be a bullet hole in one residence and damage to another – also believed to be caused by a firearm.
One of the residences was inhabited during the time of the incident.
According to the press release, after an on-scene investigation Delgadillo was arrested on suspicion of shooting at an inhabited dwelling. He was booked into Glenn County Jail with bail set at $250,000.
He was also believed to be under the influence of drugs and alcohol when the incident occurred.
Anyone with further information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office at 934-6431.