The Glenn County Resource Conservation District is recruiting all high school students.
Since 1987, the local RCD has offered an annual Speak-Off Contest for high school students.
Created by the California Association of Resource Conservation Districts, this contest is open to all Glenn County students in ninth through 12th grade levels.
This year’s speech topic is “How should Resource Conservation Districts serve and engage the entire community in conservation work.”
Interested students may show off their talents by preparing a three- to five-minute speech on the topic and provide their speech to an audience on Monday, Oct. 19.
Speakers will compete at the local level and the top speaker will advance to the regional contest.
The top regional speaker will then advance to the state contest.
In addition to the possibility of advancing, Glenn County RCD offers a first-place prize of $100, second-place prize of $75 and third-place prize of $50.
Glenn County students are required to return a Speak-Off Contest application to the Glenn County RCD office by Oct. 9.
The local competition will be on Oct. 19 at 1 p.m. – the location or if it will be online only is to be announced.
For more information or to receive a Speak-Off Contest application, visit www.glenncountyrcd.org or call 934-4601 ext. 5. Contestants can also email info@glenncountyrcd.org.