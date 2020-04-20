During the coronavirus crisis, state and federal government have several resources available to limit the financial impact, according to a press release from Assemblyman James Gallagher.
The following is a list of resources small businesses can utilize:
– California has issued a one-year reprieve from sales tax. Small businesses can make upwards of $50,000 as a bridge loan with no fines or penalties attached.
– The CARES Act, recently signed into law by President Donald Trump, enacted the Disaster Injury Loan program for small businesses during the COVID-19 situation. The program provides a $10,000 advance up-front as the application for the program is being processed. It provides upwards of $2 million, paid back over 30 years with a 3.75 percent interest rate.
– The CARES Act also secured $349 billion of federal support for the Payroll Protection Program. The program aims to ensure businesses can continue to pay their employees throughout the crisis. The program provides businesses up to $10 million providing that 75 percent of the money benefits employees and goes to payroll. Businesses that are closed can till receive this as long as employees continue to be paid. The program calls for a 0.5 percent fixed-rate fee. People can apply through an existing SBA 7(a) lender or through a federally-insured depository institution, federally-insured credit union and Farm Credit System institution that’s participating.
– In the event that one’s business doesn’t qualify for either of the above programs, California has also moved $50 million to the California Small Business Loan Guarantee program for micro-lending opportunities.
The following is a list of resources available for employees that have been impacted by COVID-19:
– Those who have lost their job as a result of the coronavirus, visit www.onwardCA.org for a one-stop resource to connect people with life essentials, training and job searching assistance.
– Those who are unable to work due to having or being exposed to COVID-19 (certified by a medical professional) can file a Disability Insurance claim at www.edd.ca.gov.
– Those who are unable to work because they are caring for an ill or quarantined family member with COVID-19 (certified by a medical professional) can file a Paid Family Leave claim at www.edd.ca.gov.
– Those whose child’s school is closed and have to miss work to be there for them may be eligible for Unemployment Insurance benefits. For more information, visit www.edd.ca.gov.
For more information and to find links for the resources, visit www.covid19.ca.gov.