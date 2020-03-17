Glenn County has activated the Emergency Operations Center to further coordinate a unified response to the novel coronavirus, according to a press release.
Glenn County, as of Monday evening, has no confirmed cases of COVID-19, however, officials have moved from preparedness and readiness to response operations due to community spread in other areas of California – including the Sacramento region.
The deputy director of the office of emergency services and the Glenn County health officer met Monday to coordinate and proclaim both a local emergency and a local health emergency.
The proclamations will permit county officials to conduct actions to further protect the health and safety of our communities.
The following changes went into effect on Tuesday at the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office:
– The office will be closed to the public (doors will be locked).
– If someone needs to redeem an impounded animal, call ahead to schedule an appointment.
– CCWs and dog licenses will not be processed at this time.
– No visitation will be permitted at the Glenn County Jail.
To place money on someone’s books, visit www.countyofglenn.net/dept/sheriff/jail/welcome or call 934-6428 for more information.
The probation office is closed to the public starting Tuesday, March 17.
There will be no testing during this time and officers will conduct necessary communications over the phone.
For more information related to probation, call 934-6416.
The revisions to public services at the sheriff’s office and probation will be reviewed and reassessed weekly to determine if it’s safe to reinstate services, according to the press release.
“We all have to play a role in decreasing the spread of this disease in our community,” it was stated in the press release. “Social distancing is required to slow to spread of this disease.”
Glenn County Public Health, in accordance with the state of California guidance, is recommending:
– Home isolation of all seniors ages 65 and older and those with chronic conditions.
– Mass gathering events of 50 people or more should be rescheduled or canceled.
– People should maintain a distance of 6 feet from others at smaller gathers and public places.
– Bars, wineries and breweries should close.
– Restaurants should reduce occupancy by half to increase social distancing.
– Senior Nutrition Centers have been closed.
– Visitation to care facilities for the elderly will be limited to essential activities and end of life for family members.
– Public Health recommends school closures by Friday, March 20. Each school that elects to close will provide a message to parents on their closure plan to include dates, continued education through distance learning, school meals, etc. School closures will be reassessed by officials the week of April 13.
The Glenn County Emergency Operations Center will coordinate essential resources to provide for continued services to vulnerable populations and healthcare facilities.
Residents are asked to practice social distancing and be patient and understanding during this situation.
Glenn County now has a dedicated webpage for COVID-19 updates. Visit www.countyofglenn.net/covid19.
For more information, contact Glenn County Public Health at 934-6588, Butte-Glenn 2-1-1 or visit the Glenn County Health & Human Services Agency or Glenn County Sheriff’s Office Facebook pages.
School closures
School districts in Glenn County announced school closures in response to the novel coronavirus public health guidelines.
Glenn County Public Health recommended the closure of schools as did Gov. Gavin Newsom over the weekend.
To ensure the safety of staff and students and after long consideration, many districts will have school closures until at least mid-April.
– Mort Geivett, superintendent of Willows Unified School District, said starting Tuesday, March 17, until the end of spring break on April 20 the district will be closing schools.
Geivett said in a letter sent to parents, that administrators, teachers and other staff will be working on plans and considering items such as supplying work for students, feeding those who would like breakfast and/or lunch and making sure that the facilities are in order to support the students’ return after spring break.
Until further notice, students who would like to pick up breakfast or lunch should go to Murdock Elementary School or Willows High School. Breakfast will be served from 7:30-8:15 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Any students and siblings under the age of 18 can pick up a meal.
For more information, visit www.willowsunified.org.
– The Orland Unified School District announced Monday that schools will be closed from Tuesday, March 17, through April 20.
All school-related activities will be suspended, including sports, extra-curricular activities, etc. Campuses will be closed to everyone except staff.
Dwayne Newman, superintendent of OUSD, said staff were planning to meet Tuesday to work on a plan on how to best deliver instruction to students and provide other services to the Orland community.
According to the announcement, free lunch and breakfast will be offered in a to-go style package for children in the community under the age of 18. Orland High School and C.K. Price Intermediate School from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
For more information and updates, visit www.orlandusd.net.
– Jeremy Powell, superintendent of Hamilton Unified School District, sent a notice to the district community saying that schools will suspend site-based learning in the district through April 17 with students tentatively scheduled to return April 20. At that time, the district will re-evaluate and see if further school closures will be necessary.
All after-school activities, childcare, sports, use of facilities and field trips will be canceled during the closure.
Beginning March 23, or shortly thereafter, individual schools will provide instructional materials in paper format and, when possible, via online and/or distance learning.
The district will continue to provide nutritional services for all students under 18 years old. The district will offer pick-up/drive-through breakfast and lunch at Hamilton Elementary School from 8-10 a.m.
If anyone is unable to go to the elementary school at that time, they can contact their respective school office and leave a message with contact details to request home delivery.
For more information, visit www.husdschools.org.
– Kevin Triance, superintendent/principal of Stony Creek Joint Unified School District, said the board met on Monday and decided to close normal school business starting Tuesday, March 17, through April 20 – spring break is set to take place April 13-17.
Triance said they will reassess during spring break to determine if the closure will need to be extended.
They are working on a plan for long-distance study as well, Triance said.
He said this closure includes canceling events.
Combination sack breakfast/lunch meals will be offered to all students.
Triance said the plan may have to be adjusted as necessary because of the unprecedented situation. He said the district welcomes feedback throughout the situation.
For more information, visit www.scjusd.org.
– According to the Princeton Joint Unified School District website, schools in the district will not have face-to-face classes until April 20.
They anticipate the beginning of lunch distribution on Monday as well as having learning packets ready for pickup.
School offices will be available to answer questions during normal hours.
For more information, visit www.pjusd.org.
According to the Glenn County Office of Education, the following are other local school districts that will be closed due to the coronavirus with their projected reopen dates:
– Capay Joint Union Elementary School District will be closed Tuesday, March 17, through April 20.
– Lake Elementary School District will be closed Tuesday, March 17, through April 20.
– Plaza Elementary School will be closed Tuesday, March 17, through April 20.
– Walden Academy will be closed Tuesday, March 17, through April 20.
For more information, visit www.glenncoe.org.
Senior Nutrition sites close
The Senior Nutrition congregant sites in Willows and Orland will be closed due to the coronavirus based on a recommendation from the Glenn County Health Department.
Effective Monday, March 16, the sites will be closed and all meals will be delivered to the homes of participating seniors.
The closure will remain in effect through Tuesday, March 31. On Friday, March 27, they will reassess to determine if the closure will continue to be in effect.
People are asked to call 865-1136 if they require special delivery instructions.
Fair Benefit Dinner postponed
The Glenn County Fair Heritage Foundation announced that the annual Friends of the Fair Benefit Dinner will be postponed.
The event is rescheduled for Oct. 17.
Miki Martin, CEO of the Glenn County Fairgrounds, said in an email decisions on events outside of fair-sponsored events will be made and communicated by the promoters themselves.
Only events happening through the end of March were considered. Anything beyond April 1 is going on as planned at this time.
For more information, call 865-1168.
Sacramento International Airport
Despite President Donald Trump declaring a national emergency on Friday, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Sacramento International Airport public information officer Samantha Mott said operations at the facility continue to be routine.
“The airport is running normally but we have changed a couple of things to protect the health and safety of passengers,” said Mott on Friday afternoon.
According to Mott, the airport has ramped up their cleaning efforts amid the coronavirus breakout, especially focusing on frequently-touched surfaces such as handlebars, doorknobs and the security checkpoint bins.
“We have also increased the number of hand sanitizer stations throughout the terminals,” said Mott.
Mott also said that the airport has decreased its standard use of recirculated air within the terminals to minimize the spread of airborne germs.
“Standard airflow is now at 100 percent,” said Mott. “There is no recirculated air in the terminals.”
According to Mott, security checkpoints, which are run by the Transportation Security Administration, continue to operate under standard procedures at this time.
According to the TSA website, passengers are now allowed to bring liquid hand sanitizer containers up to 12 ounces in their carry-on bags until further notice, but noted that, “passengers can expect that these containers larger than the standard allowance of 3.4 ounces of liquids permitted through a checkpoint will need to be screened separately, which will add some time to their checkpoint screening experience.”
While Mott said she cannot foresee any drastic changes to daily operations at the Sacramento International Airport in the near future, she did say that she continues to work closely with the local health department to monitor the situation as it develops.
“This is such a diverse and rapidly changing situation,” said Mott. “We will continue to adjust and do everything we can to ensure the health and safety of passengers.”
Travel ban
After the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a worldwide pandemic, President Donald Trump initiated a travel ban on Wednesday that included 26 countries in Europe and Asia.
The ban went into effect at midnight on Friday and is expected to last for 30 days, but “these restrictions will be adjusted subject to conditions on the ground,” said Trump.
On Saturday morning, the Trump Administration expanded the ban to include the United Kingdom and Ireland, with restrictions set to go into effect Monday, March 16.
For passengers worried about how this outbreak will affect future travel, Dan Landson, representative from Southwest Airlines, said all travel updates customers may need can be found on the airline’s website.
“You’ll find information for customers including our everyday no change fee policies and current travel advisories,” said Landson.
According to their website, Southwest Airlines never charges customers a fee to change or cancel their flight.
“If a customer’s plans change, or they decide they no longer want to travel, the funds used to pay for their flight can be applied to future travel – as long as they cancel their flight at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled departure,” read the website.
The funds are valid for future travel up to one year from the original purchase date and must be used by the individual named on the ticket, read the website.
Other airlines, including Alaskan Airlines and JetBlue, are now offering more flexible travel options to give customers peace of mind during the coronavirus outbreak.
According to their website, Alaskan Airlines will not charge any change or cancellation fees for tickets purchased on or before Feb. 26 for travel through April 30 and new tickets purchased between Feb. 27 and March 31.
As of March 12, JetBlue’s website states that the airlines will waive change or cancel fees for customers traveling March 10 through April 30 if the flight was booked on or before March 10.
According to the JetBlue website, travelers can rebook their flights for travel through Oct. 24 or will be issued a JetBlue Travel Bank Credit, valid for one year from date of issuance for cancellations.