Local restaurants have been allowed to reopen their dining rooms – with some restrictions – since Glenn County has entered Phase 2B of the reopening plan.
Carte Blanche in Willows recently reopened their dining room after offering takeout and curbside options since many businesses were required to close or operate with restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“The community is amazing, they really rallied behind us,” said Kristine Coffman, co-owner. “They came in in full force.”
Hilgard Muller, co-owner, said Carte Blanche – which opened its doors in February – had been operating for about a month when they had to close the dining room and they hadn’t set up their online ordering yet so they worked quickly to make it available for customers.
“We definitely had to shift the whole business model,” Muller said. “... Just as we were settling in to our normal – inventory management, employee schedules, when do we staff up, when do we staff down – all of these things we were just starting to settle into and then it blew up and for two months, we’ve never really figured out what normal is so we’ve just been riding this roller coaster and we still don’t know what normal is.”
Coffman said while they had to get creative, they didn’t have to let any employees go – one voluntarily took time off because a family members was high-risk.
She said with reopening the dining room, they’ve had to make some adjustments in the kitchen, employees have to wear masks and gloves and seating is spread out to allow for social distancing.
“It’s really refreshing to have life back in here, we’ve really missed that,” Coffman said.
She said they also brought in some vendors who weren’t able to stay open whether it was to sell their products or offer other support.
Muller said other local restaurants also connected to help each other out – like if someone couldn’t meet their minimum order requirement for food vendors, they would do it for them since a lot share the same vendors.
“Thank you to the community … without their support, this would have been a different struggle and a different story,” Coffman said.
“That support makes it easy to kind of power through,” Muller added.
4th St. Cafe in Orland has been offering takeout and curbside and is gearing up to reopen their dining room, said Julie Van Tol, owner of the cafe.
Van Tol said they’re currently working on training a few new team members and hope to reopen the dining room by June 1.
“It’s been going better than I expected or hoped,” Van Tol said about offering only takeout options. “People have been extremely supportive and not only come in to get take out the way they used to but have made a special point to.”
She said it had been a big adjustment – they had to find ways to keep people safe while continuing to offer their services.
“I feel like it’s given us a chance to become really good at that,” Van Tol said.
As they prepare to reopen the dining room, Van Tol said they’re making special efforts to make sure they follow state and county guidelines.
“It’s finding a balance between making sure people are safe and making people feel welcome,” Van Tol said.
She said they already have a lot of space in between tables so it’s mainly about creating new routines – such as rolling silverware in napkins instead of setting them on tables.
“We are looking forward to being the smile that comes with your cup of coffee,” Van Tol said. “... We can’t wait to be part of people’s daily routine again.”