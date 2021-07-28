The Orland Art Center Gallery will host its first Friday of the month event, which will be an artist reception entitled “Rugged, Regal, and Reflective” on Aug. 6.
“Rugged, Regal, and Reflective”will highlight featured artists Gary Baugh, Donna Dutra and Gerald Farren.
“Whether it’s mountains that climb to the sky, or sun seared stretches of desert, Gary Baugh’s vibrant acrylic paintings find the vivid colors in every scene,” it was stated in a release issued by the Gallery. “The subtle richness of Donna Dutra’s pastels captures the regal essence of the animals, wild and domestic, that she so skillfully portrays. Gerald Farren’s genuine respect for the Native American traditions recounted to him by tribal elders is clearly seen in his bronzes, as they bring fascinating tribal lore to life. The sheer variety of the visual effects provided by these talented artists promises an exciting gallery experience.
All three artists will be on-site during the reception and Veronica Wiedeman will also perform live on the baby grand piano.
The artist reception will take place at the gallery, located at 732 Fourth St., Orland, on Friday, Aug. 6, from 3-7 p.m. and the show will run through Sept. 18.
The gallery will be open for regular business hours on Tuesday through Saturday from 1-6 p.m.
For more information, visit www.orlandartcenter.com.