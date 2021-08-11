Rumiano Cheese opens new plant in Willows

The Rumiano Cheese Company hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday to celebrate the opening of a new 46,766 square foot cheese processing and packaging plant in Willows.
“The new facility will enable Rumiano to double its current packaging volume by the end of 2025, to increase its processing and distribution capacity, to introduce new product lines and retail capabilities, to retain all 150 current employees and to hire additional employees,” read a release issued by the company.
According to the release, Rumiano Cheese Company has been in the dairy business since 1919 and is the oldest family-owned cheese company in California.
“Four generations and 101-years later, Rumiano continues to be at the forefront of the industry,” read the release. “A pioneer in organic and artisanal cheesemaking, Rumiano’s award-winning dairy products are made from one of the best milk supplies in the world and are distributed in all 50 states, as well as internationally in Mexico and Asia.”
Rumiano was the first to market California’s iconic Dry Jack Cheese, it was stated in the release, which went on to become the company’s signature cheese winning several awards over the years.
“In 2011, Rumiano Organics became the first certified non-GMO organic cheese in the world, and is currently the number one selling cheese line in the natural grocery store segment,” read the release.
For more information about the Rumiano Cheese Company, visit rumianocheese.com.