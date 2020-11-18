WILLOWS — Tim Crews, the longtime newspaperman for the Sacramento Valley Mirror, dedicated his life to uncovering the truth.
He valued the Glenn County community, the First Amendment and was never afraid to go after established figures.
Crews died Thursday at Shasta Regional Medical Center in Redding. He was 77 years old. He had been in the hospital since September after suffering from cellulitis, pneumonia and a stroke.
He was born in Aberdeen, Washington and helped take pictures for the local newspaper. He went on to spend three years in the Marine Corps. He previously worked for a logging company and a steel mill before circling back to being a journalist.
He had several stops working at papers from Colorado to Texas. He was then hired to work at the Willows Journal. But when that ended, he started the Sacramento Valley Mirror in 1991.
“He didn’t back down. He was very dedicated to his work,” said Larry Judkins, copy editor of the Sacramento Valley Mirror.