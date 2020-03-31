Statewide sales of pesticides containing the active ingredient chlorpyrifos stopped earlier this year in anticipation of the discontinuation of the product at the end of the year.
The California Environmental Protection Agency announced in October that use of chlorpyrifos, which is used to control pests on a variety of crops including alfalfa, almonds, citrus, cotton, grapes and walnuts, will be banned in California at the start of the new year following an agreement between the Department of Pesticide Regulation and pesticide manufacturers that will end sales of the product.
“The decision follows mounting evidence that chlorpyrifos is associated with serious health effects in children and other sensitive populations at lower levels of exposure than previously understood, including impaired brain and neurological development,” read a release issued by the DPR and the EPA.
According to the release, the agreement with Dow AgroSciences and other companies that produced the pesticide means that use of chlorpyrifos will end sooner than anticipated had the companies pursued litigation to fight the cancellation of the pesticide by the DRP in October.
Under the settlement, the companies agreed that all sales of chlorpyrifos products in California would end on Feb. 6 and growers statewide will no longer be allowed to possess or use chlorpyrifos products after Dec. 31, 2020. Until the end of the year, all chlorpyrifos uses must comply with existing restrictions, including a ban on aerial spraying, quarter-mile buffer zones and limiting use to crop-pest combinations that lack alternatives.
According to Lisa Herbert, Agriculture Commissioner for Sutter County, although the use of chlorpyrifos in California has declined by about 50 percent in the last decade and significantly within the last year due to the latest permit conditions and restrictions on use, some growers who still use this pesticide to tackle pests will be impacted by its discontinuation.
“The cancellation of Chlorpyrifos will have an effect on growers across California,” said Herbert. “In some cases chlorpyrifos is the only pesticide available to control pests on specific commodities.”
As the DPR announced the cancellation of chlorpyrifos last year, they also partnered with the California Department of Food and Agriculture to establish an Alternatives to Chlorpyrifos Work Group to identify, evaluate and recommend safer, more sustainable pest management alternatives to chlorpyrifos.
Herbert, a member of the work group, said this team has met several times since being established in August and hosted three public workshops last month to allow for public comment on perspective alternatives.
Herbert said the group is scheduled to work until the end of April to develop a five-year action plan to support transitions to agricultural practices that do not include chlorpyrifos.
“The action plan will include short, medium, and long-term recommendations to support a thriving agricultural system in California,” read a release outlining the group.
“The swift end to the sale of chlorpyrifos protects vulnerable communities by taking a harmful pesticide off the market,” said California Secretary for Environmental Protection Jared Blumenfeld. “This agreement avoids a protracted legal process while providing a clear timeline for California farmers as we look toward developing alternative pest management practices.”