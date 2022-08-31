Schlueter to share ‘Tools of the trade’

For the September installment of its First Friday of the month event, the Orland Art Gallery will host an evening with artist Stock Schlueter as he shares the secrets of his painter’s backpack in an exhibition entitled, “Tools of the trade.”
“Plein aire painters are never without the tools of their trade,” read a release issued by the gallery. “Their paints and brushes must always be within reach because they never know when an intriguing scene will appear and demand to be caught on canvas or paper. All plein aire artists have their personal collection of favorites with which to record unique impressions of what they see.”
According to the release, Schlueter carries his tools in his ever present backpack.
“Everything in that backpack has its special purpose,” read the release. “Learn the interesting story behind each one, as Stock gives the reason he considers the tool essential, and why and how he uses it to help him create paintings that capture visual moments in time.”
The “Tools of the trade” artist reception will be held on Friday at 7 p.m. at the Orland Art Center Gallery, 732 Fourth St. in Orland.
Other work by Schlueter has been on display at the gallery since last month. This exhibit, entitled “Being there,” will be on display through Sept. 24.
“Schlueter is an exceptionally talented northern California artist whose paintings have earned significant awards,” read a release issued by the gallery. “His watercolors and lush oils reflect extensive travels that took the artist through America’s north and southwest and across Texas and as far east as Florida’s Key West. Included in his travels was a month’s excursion into Bhutan, painting dramatic landscapes on the edges of the Himalayas.”
According to the release, Schlueter spent years practicing the artistic discipline and persistence required to capture the essence of whatever scene lies before him and the result is a stunning body of work.
“Everything from subtle studio studies of people and their workplaces to powerful plein aire paintings of the outdoors make this a show that informs and inspires,” read the release. “The feeling of ‘being there’ is something each viewer can experience as they enjoy this impressive one man show.”
The Orland Art Center Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 1-5 p.m.
For more information, visit www.orlandartcenter.com.