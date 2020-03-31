Glenn County Health and Human Services Agency announced a second lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county on Monday.
According to a press release, the first individual who tested positive for COVID-19 is over the age of 65 and has a travel history to an area with known community transmission. The press release issued on Friday said they are recovering at home.
The second case is not connected to the first, the person has no documented travel history and is likely a community acquired case, according to the agency.
Amy Travis, deputy director of the Glenn County Office of Emergency Services, said in a video update on Monday that the second person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus is over the age of 65, has underlying health conditions and is recovering at an area hospital.
As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, there were two positive tests, 23 negative tests and 25 total tests.
“Glenn County Public Health is taking these results very seriously and will release any information we can to keep the community informed,” it was stated in the press release. “However, the privacy of the patients is of the utmost priority.”
Public health is deploying the mobile clinic trailer to Glenn Medical Center to provide an extra triage area. Glenn Medical Center will continue to see and treat all patients with new processes in place, according to the press release.
“It is very important to abide by the stay-at-home order as we begin to see illness in our community,” it was stated in the press release.
The California State Public Health Officer and Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered residents to stay at home, with some exceptions, until further notice.
Exceptions include things like seeking healthcare and picking up medications; buying groceries and picking up food; going to the bank, gas stations and laundromats; caring for a relative or friend; and going to and from work.
If one must go out, people are asked to practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet of distance between themselves and other people.
State agencies that regulate healthcare have mandated that all full-service insurance plans (including Medi-Cal) waive copayments, coinsurance and deductibles for medically necessary screening and testing for COVID-19.
However, testing should only be sought by people who have coronavirus symptoms – such as fever, cough and/or shortness of breath – and require medical attention.
It’s asked that people don’t call Glenn County Public Health for a test but to contact their primary provider.
If one is sick:
– Stay home. COVID-19 symptoms are fever, cough and/or shortness of breath.
– If symptoms worsen, contact one’s healthcare provider.
– If one has shortness of breath or requires immediate medical assistance, seek emergency medical attention.
For more information, visit the state website at www.covid19.ca.gov, the local webpage, www.countyofglenn.net/covid19, call public health at 934-6588, Butte-Glenn 2-1-1 or access the Glenn County Health & Human Services Agency or Glenn County Sheriff’s Office Facebook pages.