A second Glenn County resident died from complications associated with COVID-19, according to a press release from Glenn County Public Health.
The individual was a north county resident over the age of 65, they died in the hospital after an extended stay.
The resident had multiple underlying chronic health conditions and contracted COVID-19 from a close contact, according to the press release.
“Glenn County Public Health expresses its sincere condolences to the person’s family and friends,” it was stated in the press release.
The first coronavirus-related death in the county was reported in July.
As of Tuesday afternoon, 39 Glenn County residents are currently positive for the virus, 32 are isolated at home and seven are hospitalized.
Since March, 346 Glenn County residents that have contracted COVID-19 – 305 have recovered.
According to the press release, the following is a list of precautions people can take to help reduce the spread of COVID-19:
– Wash hands often.
– Maintain social distancing of at least six feet.
– Stay home when sick.
– Avoid touching one’s face.
– Limit nonessential travel.
– Avoid gatherings.
– Avoid people who are ill.
– Wear a face covering when in public or common spaces.
For more information, contact Glenn County Public Health at 934-6588, visit www.countyofglenn.net/COVID19 or visit the Glenn County Health and Human Services Agency – HHSA Facebook page.
OptumServe site in Glenn County
Glenn County residents are encouraged to get tested for COVID-19 to assist in efforts to identify the spread of the virus in the community and meet metrics for reopening the local economy, according to a press release.
The testing site – located at Orland Memorial Hall, 320 Third St., Orland – is open Tuesday through Saturday from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Testing is available for anyone who would like to be tested for COVID-19, whether they’re symptomatic or asymptomatic.
The test that’s available is a standard test that identifies if someone is currently infected with the virus – it does not identify antibodies from a previous infection.
Appointments can be made by 888-634-1123 or by visiting lhi.care/covidtesting.