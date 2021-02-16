A semi-truck caught fire on Interstate 5 near Willows last week, according to a press release from the California Highway Patrol.
On Feb. 9 at around 1:20 p.m., Jagjit Grewal, of Abbotsford, British Columbia, was driving the commercial vehicle north on I-5 when, for an unknown reason, it caught fire.
Grewal was able to drive the truck to the shoulder and exit the vehicle – its tractor became fully engulfed by the fire and was completely damaged, according to the press release.
According to the Willows Fire Department, there was also minor spread to vegetation.
Fire personnel worked quickly to extinguish the flames utilizing foam capabilities.
The northbound No. 2 lane was closed for about an hour while the fire was extinguished and clean-up was complete.