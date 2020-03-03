Willows firefighter Kyle Enos was stirring large pots of beans on Sunday that would be served to the hundreds of people who went to the firehouse to support the volunteers.
“I just like helping out … (and) the community involvement,” Enos said.
Tim Danley, volunteer president, said the money raised goes toward the department’s volunteer-related expenses – such as damaged uniforms or equipment.
The bean feed also gives people a chance to tour the firehouse as well as meet the people who may be responding when they call 911.
“They get to meet the people who are responding to emergencies,” Danley said.
The Willows Fire Department Auxiliary was also hosting a bake sale to raise funds for the work the auxiliary does.
“We’re a support unit of the department,” said Cathy Ehorn, auxiliary member. “Our main goal is to support (the firefighters) and the community.”
Danley said when firefighters are responding to an extended call – such as a fire or collision – the auxiliary may make sure those responding have food or water or they may work the air trailer.
Ehorn said they also offer scholarships for local high schooler students – criteria include things like grades, need and if the applicant is planning on going into a public safety field.
The auxiliary may also provide assistance for families displaced by fires, Ehorn said, such as hosting clothing drives.
Willows 4-H club members were also at the bean feed helping out with things like serving salad and rice to attendees.
“It’s good to let them know it’s good to help out the community,” said Abby Alves-Chapman, a key leader with the Willows 4-H club.