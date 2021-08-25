The Butte College Small Business Development Center will host a “ServSafe Food Safety Training and Certification” workshop next month.
“California Uniform Retail Food Facility Law requires re-testing and re- certification of competence in Food Safety and Sanitation every five years,” it was stated in a release issued by the Butte College Small Business Development Center. “Re-taking and successfully passing this required test is necessary to renew your certification.”
According to the release, this course includes the National Restaurant Association ServSafe® exam, ServSafe Essentials, manual, Scranton (test sheets) and certificate.
“The training is recognized by the State of California Health Department and fulfills
State Certification obligations,” it was stated in the release.
The workshop will be held on Monday, Sept. 20 at the Butte College Small Business Development Center, 22480 Notre Dame Boulevard, Chico, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Registration costs $120 per person prepaid or $130 at the door with the ServSafe textbook or $80 prepaid and $90 at the door without a book. To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/c2dd4fkh. For more information, call 895-9017 or email konuwaso@butte.edu.