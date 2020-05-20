Investigators found a butane honey oil laboratory at a commercial property in Orland and seven people were arrested at the location, according to a press release.
On May 13, members of the Glenn Investigations and Narcotics Task Fore, with the assistance of several outside agencies, executed a marijuana-related search warrant at a property located on County Road 27 in Orland.
During the operation, investigators located and identified a closed loop butane honey oil lab in one of two warehouse buildings on the property.
Investigators also located and seized 10 pounds of honey oil (concentrated cannabis), 9,008 pounds of processed marijuana, seven firearms and more than $24,000 in cash.
Seven people were contacted at the location: Aiden Loren Edwards, 20; Cholena Maria Ross, 19; Carlos Luis Miguel Gardea, 23; Robin Suzanne Kellerstrass, 41; Jerrud Loren Edwards, 45; Betty Sue Edwards, 68; and Randall Loren Edwards, 56.
All seven were arrested and booked into Glenn County Jail on marijuana-related charges including possession of concentrated cannabis, manufacturing a controlled substance and maintaining a building or space for the purpose of manufacturing a controlled substance.
The case will be forwarded to the Glenn County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.
The California Department of Toxic Substance Control responded to assist with the disposal of the toxic chemicals used in the honey oil lab.
“The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the following agencies for their assistance in safe execution of this operation: the Glenn County District Attorney’s Office, the Glenn County Probation Department, the Orland Police Department, the Tehama County Bureau of Investigations, the Butte County Special Enforcement Team, Glenn County Public Works and the Willows and Artois fire departments,” it was stated in the press release.