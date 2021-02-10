Seven people were arrested last week after law enforcement found a commercial-grade marijuana grow inside of a warehouse in Hamilton City.
Members of the Glenn Investigations and Narcotics Task Force, with the assistance of several other agencies, executed a marijuana-related search warrant at a commercial property on Walsh Avenue in Hamilton City on Feb. 2, according to a press release from the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators received complaints from business owners and citizens in the area regarding a strong smell of marijuana coming from the warehouse.
During the operation, investigators located a commercial-grade marijuana grow inside of a 29,922-square-foot warehouse – the warehouse was converted into a two-story building and living quarters for seven individuals who were found inside.
Investigators located and seized 10,847 marijuana plants and 403 pounds of processed marijuana along with $14,431.
The seven people allegedly residing inside the warehouse were identified as Quin Li, 56; Liang Jiannan, 51; Lin WeiQiang, 50; Chuan Zeng Xu, 39; Wudi Yuan, 38; Jin Ming, 32; and Ling Van Yuan, 32.
They were arrested and booked into Glenn County Jail on marijuana-related charges, including cultivation of marijuana for sale, maintaining a building or space for the purpose of manufacturing a controlled substance, and criminal conspiracy.
Agencies that assisted with the operation included the United States Drug Enforcement Administration, the Glenn County District Attorney’s Office, the Tehema County District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigations and the Hamilton City Fire Department.