Several local fire agencies responded to a barn fire on Saturday night.
At 9:54 p.m., the Willows Fire Department responded to a structure fire on County Road R, according to a press release.
While in route, large flames could be seen and mutual aide was requested.
Initial engine companies arrived to find heavy fire conditions and multiple immediately threatened structures.
Hamilton City Fire Chief Dan James said two structures that were right next to each other were a “complete loss.”
The incident was within the Bayliss Fire District.
Mutual aide was requested from Orland Rural Fire Department, Artois Fire Department, Glenn Codora Fire Department, Ord Bend Fire Department, Hamilton City Fire Department, Kanawa Fire Department, Bayliss Fire Department, Enloe Ambulance, Glenn County Sheriff’s Office and Willows Rural Fire Protection District, according to the press release.
James said someone on the property noticed the flames and the owner called 911.
He said they were able to get all cattle except two steers out of the barn.
There were no civilian or firefighter injuries, according to the press release.
James said Tuesday that the cause and origin of the fire was undetermined.