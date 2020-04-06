Tammy Phifer has been sewing for her entire life – her grandmother and mother sewed and Phifer began making costumes many years ago along with dresses.
Now, she’s on of the locals sewing cloth masks during the coronavirus pandemic.
Phifer said she started making them after seeing a Facebook post from the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office saying Glenn County Public Health was seeking donations of cloth masks.
Glenn County Health Officer Dr. Jared Garrison said they’re using the cloth masks in medical settings to help decrease the spread of coronavirus.
At Glenn Medical Center specifically, they’re having non-medical staff wear the fabric masks since there is a scarcity of personal protective equipment (such as surgical and N95 masks) – which are being prioritized to direct medical staff, like doctors and nurses.
The masks are also being given to people who may be symptomatic that go to the hospital to help decrease the spread.
Garrison said the cloth masks don’t replace the personal protective equipment that medical staff wear to protect themselves when seeing patients, but they do help in conserving the scarce resource for those who are working on the front lines.
Phifer said other people have also been asking for masks for their family members or themselves.
“I love to help,” Phifer said. “I volunteer in many places in the community … I’ve had so many people wanting to pay me for them, but I will not take money. It’s not my intention to make a profit.”
Phifer said there are a number of different patterns when making masks – her friend Colleen Worthington is making ones that also have button headbands on them.
Phifer said when making the masks that she washes and dries the cotton fabric before starting the process. She then cuts and sews the masks – she pleats the masks along the way similar to surgical masks – and adds the elastic. She uses wire to go along the bridge of the nose.
She said she also adds an opening for a pocket for those who want to use a filter.
“My best advice would be follow a YouTube tutorial if they’ve never made one,” Phifer said. “They’re not hard to make … take their time, once they get the hang of it, they can increase productivity.”
If Phifer is making masks one at a time, it can take about 20 minutes to make one but she’s been doing them in batches.
“I think it shows our healthcare workers that we care about them, even though we’re stuck at home, we’re trying to do what we can to help them,” Phifer said.
For more information on making masks for Glenn County Public Health, visit www.countyofglenn.net/COVID19 and click “How to make a face mask” on the left side of the webpage.