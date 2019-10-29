The public will have an opportunity to learn about the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act and local implementation of the law at a public meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 6, according to a press release.
In September 2014, Gov. Jerry Brown signed into law a legislative package comprised of three bills – Assembly Bill 1739, Senate Bill 1168 and SB 1319.
The laws are collectively known as the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA). SGMA defines sustainable groundwater management as the “management and use of groundwater in manner that can be maintained without causing undesireable results.”
SGMA requires groundwater basins to be managed under a Groundwater Sustainability Plan (GSP) and achieve sustainability within 20 years.
The state has prioritized 98 basins statewide to comply with the law. The Corning Subbasin, spanning southwestern Tehama County and northern Glenn County, is among the groundwater basins that must comply with SGMA and develop a GSP by Jan. 31, 2022.
Local agencies were awarded a nearly $1 million grant to develop the plan for the Corning Subbasin.
The central purpose of the Nov. 6 meeting is to inform the public on how the two Groundwater Sustainability Agencies in the Corning Subbasin will work together to manage local groundwater resources.
The meeting will be at the Corning Senior Center, 1015 Fourth Ave., Corning, from 6 p.m.-8 p.m.
For more information, visit www.groundwaterexchange.org.
The Glenn County Corning Subbasin site can be viewed at https://www.countyofglenn.net/dept/agriculture/water-resources/sustainable-groundwater-management-act-sgma/corning-subbasin.
The Tehama County Corning Subbasin site can be viewed at http://www.tehamacountypublicworks.ca.gov/flood/corning.html.