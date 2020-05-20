The Glenn County Sheriff's Office is requesting assistance from the public in locating a missing person, according to a press release.
Mark Baumgartner, 68, of Orland was last seen in Chico on Friday, May 15, at the Safari Inn Motel.
Baumgartner rode with a friend to Chico for a VA clinic appointment and requested to be dropped off at the motel in Chico after. A representative from the clinic called to report him when he failed to respond to a tele-appointment on Tuesday, May 19.
Investigators found that Baumgartner checked out of the Safari Inn on Monday and is believed to have left on foot in an unknown direction. He was last seen wearing a maroon-colored shirt, blue jeans and an Army veteran hat.
Baumgartner is a Vietnam veteran and suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and other serious health conditions.
Deputies from the Glenn County Sheriff's Office have contacted Baumgartner in the past regarding mental health related issues. Investigators checked his residence in Glenn County and it does not appear that he has been home and his whereabouts are still unknown at this time, according to the press release.
Anyone with information regarding the possible whereabouts of Baumgartner is urged to contact the sheriff's office investigative task force by phone at 934-6431, by calling 911 in cases of an emergency or in person at 543 W Oak St., Willows.