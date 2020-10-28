Sidewalk, curb ramp upgrades set for Highway 32 in Orland

Construction crews plan to start work next week on a $2.9 million project to upgrade sidewalks, driveways and curb ramps along Highway 32 (Newville Road and Walker Street) in Orland, according to a press release from Caltrans.
Motorists and community members may expect shoulder and parking restrictions during construction, which is scheduled to begin on Nov. 2 and continue through December.
Construction activity will take place primarily during the daytime hours on weekdays. There may be occasional nighttime and Saturday work, according to the press release.
Construction will occur along two segments of Highway 32:
–Between the southbound Interstate 5 off-ramp to Highway 32 and Ninth Street.
–Between Fourth Street and Woodward Avenue.
Crews will be working on one side of the highway at a time, according to the press release. The contractor will provide temporary pedestrian access routes when sections of sidewalks are closed to foot traffic. In addition, crews will maintain access to all businesses during construction.
The department will issue construction updates on Twitter @CaltransDist3 and on Facebook at Caltrans District 3.