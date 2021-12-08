Sights and sounds of the holidays arrive in Glenn County

Despite a thick settling of fog, Sycamore Street in Willows lit up with holiday lights Saturday evening when the Willows Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual Holiday Lights Parade.
The holiday hymns and carols sung by the Mennonite Choir at Carte Blanche quited as the sounds of sirens kicked off the precession.
The fleet of fire engines from local departments was followed in tow by dozens of floats decorated with holiday lights. Parade entries included a float by Girl Scouts Troop #70257, a Willows High School Honkers float, Eastside Gym, the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office, tractors, ATV and more.
For the grand finale, Santa rode on a float decorated like the North Pole and waved to onlookers with Mrs. Claus.
After the parade, Santa jumped off his float, lit the town Christmas tree and then invited children in attendance to come on his float, one by one, to sit on his lap and share their Christmas wishes.
After the parade, a Christmas music event, hosted by the Ark Christian Center, was held live outside of the church and featured performances from Rick Allen, Cindy McConnell, Josh Allen and Noah Taylor.
Attendees brought chairs and sat along the sidewalk or listened from the comfort of their cars as the group performed a wide variety of Christmas songs.