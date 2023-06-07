Public libraries in Glenn County are gearing up for their Summer Reading Program and invite the community to come to either the Orland Free Library, Willows Public Library, Hamilton City Library, Elk Creek Library or Bayliss Library to sign up and enjoy this year’s theme, Find Your Voice.
The program will began June 1 and ends Aug. 18, but signups will take place throughout the summer and available to all ages.
Each of the libraries will host a range of free activities to encourage and support a love of reading. Participants will win prizes for reading over the summer.
Glenn County libraries have partnered with local organizations to present the summer program, which will be full of events for kids and families.
Themed special events include a Wild Things: Live Animal Show; an Ice Cream Social hosted by Glenn County Farm Bureau; an Obstacle Course offered in partnership with the Local Childcare Planning Council/ Glenn County Office of Education and much more.
Research has shown that reading over the summer prevents reading loss for school-age children. Studies also indicate students who read recreationally outperform those who don’t, according to the Glenn County Library. In addition, students read more when they can choose materials based on their own interests.
“The libraries are committed to supporting lifelong learning educational enrichments for all families and would like to extend a huge thank you to our sponsors who help make this happen,” said Willows Library Director Jody Meza.
This includes Dr. Joanne Reid, David Vodden, Thunderhill Raceway, Willows Community Thrift Shop, Willows Hardware, and Orland Rotary Club.
To learn more about the Glenn County Library Summer Reading Program call (530) 934-5156.